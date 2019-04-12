Jon Rahm entered Friday tied first at The Masters, and he was having himself a solid second round when he got to the par-5 eighth hole. Then he hit a shot he'll probably remember for a while for all the wrong reasons.

After a good drive, Rahm shanked his second shot from the fairway. Rahm dropped his club before his stroke was even complete as the ball flew way right upon contact.

The Rahm shank that the broadcast is pretending didn't happen, for some reasonpic.twitter.com/MecDu6h9Ss — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 12, 2019

Here's another look.

Jon Rahm shanked his second on No. 8. You can't see the ball, but you can tell by the reaction. Gotta love him looking backward at something after the fact. pic.twitter.com/R92lrOt4pI — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) April 12, 2019

Here's the moment when he probably realized the extent of the shank he'd hit:

Thoroughly recommend watching Jon Rahm's shank on the 8th (ended up with a good par) via the Masters App's Tracker. Here's a picture. pic.twitter.com/SXIZiM1C2y — Ronan Morrissey (@RonanXonkM) April 12, 2019

Despite his shot going over the heads of spectators, Rahm somehow managed to save par on the hole. He shot three-under 69 in Round 1.