Watch: Jon Rahm Badly Shanks Iron From Fairway at Masters, Manages to Save Par

Andrew Redington/Staff/Getty Images

Jon Rahm hit a shot to forget, but he saved par nonetheless. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 12, 2019

Jon Rahm entered Friday tied first at The Masters, and he was having himself a solid second round when he got to the par-5 eighth hole. Then he hit a shot he'll probably remember for a while for all the wrong reasons. 

After a good drive, Rahm shanked his second shot from the fairway. Rahm dropped his club before his stroke was even complete as the ball flew way right upon contact. 

Here's another look.

Here's the moment when he probably realized the extent of the shank he'd hit:

Despite his shot going over the heads of spectators, Rahm somehow managed to save par on the hole. He shot three-under 69 in Round 1. 

