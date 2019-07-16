Brooks Koepka Ghosted Tiger Woods Before the British Open

Tiger Woods was unsuccessful in his efforts to gain some inside knowledge before The British Open.

By Emily Caron
July 16, 2019

Celebrities, they're just like us! Even Tiger Woods gets ghosted.

During a press conference on Tuesday at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Woods shared that he texted Brooks Koepka about tagging along for a practice round at the course. Woods has never before played at Royal Portrush, which is hosting The Open for the first time since 1951. Koepka, whose caddie, Ricky Elliott, is a Portrush member, never responded.

After buttering Koepka up with compliments after his almost-win at the U.S. Open, Woods joked that he still got denied.

"I'll tell you a funny story. I texted Brooks congratulations on another great finish," Woods began. "What he's done in the last four major championships has been unbelievable. He's been so consistent, so solid. He's been in contention to win each and every major championship.

So I said 'Hey dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?' I've heard nothing."

Woods edged out Koepka at the Masters in April to claim his 15th major championship and first since 2008, which could be why the world No. 1 doesn't want to share his secrets. 

