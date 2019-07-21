Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to Compete in Skins Event in Japan

Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will also take part in the Oct. 21 contest.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 21, 2019

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will take part in a skins game at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan on Oct. 21, ESPN's Bob Harig reported on Sunday.

According to Harig, the one-day competition will take place a few days prior to the start of the Zozo Championship, which was recently added to the PGA Tour, and will offer lucrative prize money.

Once a popular offseason tournament, the Skins Game often took place during Thanksgiving weekend from 1983 to 2005. 

Past skins competitions featured a certain amount of money at stake per hole, with a player winning that money only if he wins the hole outright. The structure and prize money for October's contest has yet to be determined.

Woods has previously played in a skins event seven times but has never won one. He missed the cut at the British Open earlier this week.

The Zozo Championship debuts Oct. 24-27 at Narashino Country Club.

