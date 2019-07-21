Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will take part in a skins game at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan on Oct. 21, ESPN's Bob Harig reported on Sunday.

According to Harig, the one-day competition will take place a few days prior to the start of the Zozo Championship, which was recently added to the PGA Tour, and will offer lucrative prize money.

Once a popular offseason tournament, the Skins Game often took place during Thanksgiving weekend from 1983 to 2005.

Past skins competitions featured a certain amount of money at stake per hole, with a player winning that money only if he wins the hole outright. The structure and prize money for October's contest has yet to be determined.

Woods has previously played in a skins event seven times but has never won one. He missed the cut at the British Open earlier this week.

The Zozo Championship debuts Oct. 24-27 at Narashino Country Club.