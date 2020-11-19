ESPN's The Undefeated To Present 'America's Son' Documentary on Tiger Woods

ESPN's The Undefeated will premiere a one-hour documentary on professional golfer Tiger Woods titled Tiger Woods: America's Son that will examine his racial identity and the meaning of his golf success in America.

The program will dive into Woods' journey to winning The Masters in 1997, being the first African-American golfer to win a major tournament and how he found a way to break into a sport that was historically difficult for African Americans to break through.

The documentary will include interviews from Woods, Woods' parents as well as 25 interviews and testimonials from fellow golfers, former Augusta National Golf Club caddies and journalists who covered his career.

Among the people in the film are: Pete McDaniel, former Golf Digest writer and author of “Training a Tiger”, Mark O’Meara, Woods friend and mentor; Butch Harmon, Woods’ longtime coach, Lee Elder, the first African American to qualify for the Masters; Michael Fletcher, senior writer, ESPN/The Undefeated; Paul Azinger, who was paired with Woods during the 2nd round of the 1997 Masters and Clarence Page, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist.

The documentary will air at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

In January 2021, HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions will release Tiger, a two-part documentary that will offer a look at the rise, the fall and the epic comeback of Woods.