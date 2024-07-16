Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (7/15/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 8-14. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
VOTE HERE
Keelie Curtis, Starmont softball
The senior pounded out four hits with a home run and two RBI in a 10-5 win over Clayton Ridge.
Alaina Goettsch, Kingsley-Pierson softball
Goettsch totaled three hits, three RBI and two stolen bases in an 11-0 win over Unity Christian.
Kanoa Lin, Des Moines Roosevelt baseball
The senior was 4-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in a 9-5 loss to Dowling Catholic.
Adam Mein, Saydel baseball
The junior drove in two runs in a 7-1 win over Pella. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Lily McCarty, Dubuque Senior softball
The junior struck out eight and gave up just two hits in seven innings in Western Dubuque’s 2-1 win over Maquoketa in eight in innings.
Will Morris, Ankeny Centennial baseball
The sophomore pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Urbandale. Morris also added an RBI at the plate.
Kaden Phan, Clear Creek Amana baseball
Phan slammed two doubles and drove in three runs in a 12-1 win over Iowa City West.
Saydee Plummer, Burlington softball
The senior gave up two hits and struck out nine in a 10-0 win over Burlington West Notre Dame.
Kari Rose, West Des Moines Valley
Rose doubled and homered with two RBI in a 9-4 win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Karson Rose, Alburnett baseball
Rose picked up the complete-game, 4-3 win over Jessup in a Class 2A Substate 5 quarterfinal game. He scattered seven hits and struck out six while allowing just one earned run.
Katie Sniezek, Gilbert softball
Sniezek was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and 2 RBI in a 4-2 win over Ames.
Jade Spangler, Shenandoah
The senior drove in two runs in a Class 2A Substate 8 quarterfinal 7-1 win over Missouri Valley. The senior collected two hits, including a triple, and stole a base.
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports