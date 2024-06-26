Corinth Warriors win 2024 MHSAA All-Sports Award for Class 5A
JACKSON — The MHSAA's 2023-2024 athletic season is in the books, and it's time to recognize the athletic programs that excelled across the board in the past year with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi All-Sports Award powered by the the MHSAA and SB Live.
The awards are designed to identify the top schools in the state in overall athletic performance for the given school year.
The winners are decided by a points-based system in which schools are rewarded for both reaching the post-season and advancing once their teams get there.
- MHSAA Class 4A All-Sports Award Winner: Caledonia Cavaliers
- MHSAA Class 3A All-Sports Award Winner: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
- MHSAA Class 2A All-Sports Award Winner: St. Andrew's Episcopal Saints
- MHSAA Class 1A All-Sports Award Winner: Tupelo Chrsitian Prep Eagles
State Championships are worth a total of 30 points, with the runners-up receiving 25 and the teams that reached the semifinal (or finished third) earning 20, and so on. Each team that reached the post-season in a team sport or finished in the top eight in a state meet earned some points.
This year, the MHSAA sponsored 22 different sports, including volleyball, girls and boys swimming, boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track, girls and boys golf, softball, baseball, tennis and archery.
Without further ado, here's a look at the schools in the MHSAA’s Class 5A that excelled on the fields, courts and arenas across the Magnolia State. Congratulations to all our honorees.
Class 5A All Sports Winners
1. Corinth Warriors (340)
State Titles: Girls Cross Country, Boys Cross Country, Boys Powerlifting, Boys Golf, Softball
Corinth can add another All-Sports Award trophy to the case after a banner year for the school’s athletic programs. In addition to the five state championships, the Warriors made the playoffs in volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, baseball and tennis. They also finished runner-up in girls powerlifting and third in both girls track and girls golf.
2. Lafayette Commodores (292.5)
State Titles: Volleyball, Tennis
The spring was very kind to the ‘Dores. They finished top-5 in both girls and boys golf, reached the state semifinals in softball, played for a state title in baseball and won the state tennis title. Both soccer programs reached the state championship.
3. Pontotoc Warriors (252.5)
State Titles: None
Pontotoc was as well-rounded as just about anyone in Class 5A, despite falling short in several state championship bids. The Warriors were oh-so-close in so many sports: they finished runner-up in girls cross country and girls track, third in boys cross country and girls swimming and reached the state semifinals in girls soccer, girls basketball and tennis.
The best of the rest:
4. Brookhaven Panthers (237.5), 5. Gautier Gators (202.5), 6. East Central Hornets (192.5), 7. Vancleave Bulldogs (170), 8. New Hope Trojans (150), 9. Stone Tomcats (145), 10. Cleveland Central Wolves (137.5).