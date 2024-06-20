Top 25 national high school baseball rankings: Corona (California) crowned 2024 national champions
The 2024 high school baseball season has come to an end across the country - which means it's time to crown a national champion.
The Corona Panthers won California's Southern Section Division 1 title in addition to the National High School Invitational, securing their spot atop SBLive's season-ending national baseball rankings.
The Panthers, who opened the year at No. 2 in SBLive's national baseball rankings, continued their dominance in Southern California after returning home from North Carolina with the NHSI title in April.
Baton Rouge-Catholic (Louisiana), the No. 2 team in the postseason rankings, won 20 straight games to end the year, capturing their sixth LHSAA state title and the second in three years.
SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL BASEBALL RANKINGS
June 20, 2024
1. Corona (Calif.) (30-3)
Corona opened the season with huge expectations and finished the job by taking home the Southern Section Division 1 crown with a 5-0 shutout over No. 4 Harvard-Westlake. The Panthers top two starting pitchers, Ethan Schifelbein and Seth Hernandez, combined to allow seven earned runs over 108 innings. Corona outscored their four opponents 19-5 during their four-game run at April's National High School Invitational in North Carolina.
2. Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) (38-2)
The Bears won 20 straight games to end the season, beating John Curtis 5-0 for the Louisiana Division 1 select state title. Their impressive non-league schedule included a sweep of No. 15 West Monroe and wins over No. 8 Farragut (Tennessee) and Parkview (Georgia).
3. Tomball (Texas) (41-3)
Tomball swept through their 12 playoff games, beating Pearland 4-1 in the UIL 6A state title game. They finished the year on a 31-game winning streak and allowed 13 total runs during their 14-0 run through district play.
4. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (27-5-1)
Harvard-Westlake fell in the championship game of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs to top-ranked Corona. The Wolverines went 3-1 during April's NHSI in North Carolina and won the Mission League by five games.
5. Granada (Livermore, Calif.) (32-1)
Granada's dream season included a 14-inning victory over De La Salle in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. A week later, the Matadors beat Stockton-St. Mary's for the CIF NorCal Division 1 championship.
6. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) (26-5)
The Eagles regrouped from a stretch of five losses over 11 games to grab their fourth straight state title. They finished the season with 12 straight wins, culminating with a 3-2 walk off win against Windermere in the 7A title game.
7. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) (28-7)
After falling to No. 4 Harvard-Westlake in the semifinal round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Orange Lutheran opted into the CIF Southern California regional playoffs. The Lancers proceeded to win three games in five days, beating La Mirada for the title.
8. Farragut (Knoxville, Tenn.) (40-5)
Farragut rebounded from an early four-game losing streak that included losses to No. 2 Catholic and No. 6 Stoneman Douglas. The Admirals lone loss over their 37 games was a 3-1 defeat against No. 7 Orange Lutheran. They closed the season with 23 straight wins, beating Nolensville 3-1 for the Tennessee 4A State championship.
9. Jackson Prep (Miss.) (39-4)
Jackson Prep defeated Presbyterian Christian in a three-game series to clinch their seventh straight Mississippi State title. Senior Konnor Griffin was named Gatorade National Player of the Year after hitting .559 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, four triples and a whopping 85 stolen bases. He also went 10-0 with a 0.72 ERA and has 107 strikeouts in 67.2 innings on the mound.
10. Grapevine (Texas) (40-5)
Grapevine manuevered through the UIL playoffs, beating Lovejoy 6-5 for the 5A state title. Senior Dasan Hill, a Dallas Baptist-signee, finished the year 10-0 with a 0.99 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.
11. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.) (38-6)
Bob Jones took the first and last game from Central in their three-game series to decide the Alabama 7A State title. Senior Braden Booth was named State Player of the Year after hitting .429 with 17 doubles and 10 home runs.
12. Central (Phenix City, Ala.) (34-3)
Central forced a deciding game three against Bob Jones but came up short in their quest for a second Alabama State title in three years.
13. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) (35-6)
Lowndes walked off Grayson 4-2 in the championship of Georgia's AAAAAAA State title. The Vikings closed the year by winning 19 of their final 20 games.
14. North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek, Fla.) (28-3)
North Broward Prep won 19 of their final 20 games on the season, beating Westminster Christian 5-4 in the Florida 3A state title.
15. West Monroe (La.) (31-8)
West Monroe allowed one run of less in six of their final seven games, beating Barbe 5-1 for the Louisiana Division 1 non-select title. The Rebels closed by winning 26 of their final 29 games after a 5-5 start.
16. Harlem (Ga.) (39-1)
Harlem bounced back from their lone loss of the against Greenbrier after opening 26-0. The Bulldogs dominated their two games against Calvary Day in the Georgia AAA State title, finishing the year with 56 runs allowed in 40 games.
17. Mason (Ohio) (28-6)
Mason no-hit Archbishop Moeller in the Ohio Regional Finals and continued their run by taking down Twinsburg 8-1 for the Ohio Division 1 state title.
18. North Cobb Christian (Kennesaw, Ga.) (36-5)
North Cobb Christian took two of three games from Appling County in championship series of the GHSA AA playoffs. The Eagles have won 70 games over the past two seasons, repeating as state champions.
19. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) (26-6)
Jesuit went on a run in the second half of the season, winning 13 straight games to take home Florida's 5A state title. Florida State-signee Noah Sheffield finished the year with a .505 on-base percentage and 11 extra-base hits.
20. Pearland (Texas) (37-9-2)
Pearland had a dominant run to the UIL 6A state championship game, beating No. 21 Flower Mound in the semifinal round. The Oilers lost to Tomball 4-1 in the title game.
21. Flower Mound (Texas) (38-5)
The Jaguars had a 24-game winning streak during the regular season. Their season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Pearland in the UIL semifinals.
22. St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) (25-6)
The Spartans closed out the season on a five-game winning streak, winning consecutive one-run games over Northside Christian and Miami Christian to take home the Florida 2A state title.
23. Valley View (Jonesboro, Ark.) (31-2)
Valley View closed out the season on an 11-game winning streak to capture the Arkansas 5A baseball title. The Blazers allowed three total runs over four playoff games, shutting out Maumelle 5-0 in the championship.
24. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (19-6)
Playing one of the nation's best schedules as usual, IMG's resume includes wins over Tampa-Jesuit and North Cobb Christian. The Ascenders do not participate in postseason play.
25. Richland (Wa.) (27-0)
Richland completed their undefeated season with a 4-3 victory over Puyallup in the WIAA 4A state title game. The Bombers recorded 12 shutouts on the season, allowing 35 total runs.