Bryan's Tabithah Taylor wins vote for top play at the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) softball state tournament
From May 30 - June 1, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual softball state championship tournament at Firestone Stadium, with 12 games being played across four divisions, with Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all taking home state titles.
There were plenty of great plays throughout the three days and we asked you to vote on the best.
The poll is now closed and Tabithah Taylor's RBI bunt for Bryan in the Division II state semifinals was voted as the best play.
With Bryan and Logan Elm tied 1-1 in the sixth inning of the Division II semifinals and the bases loaded, Taylor dropped down a perfect bunt to bring in what turned out to be the game-winning run.
Taylor received 50.63% of the vote, beating out the Austintown-Fitch combination of Kaliana Ray, Ayla Ray and Morgan Roby, who received 47.04% of the votes for their play in the Division I state championship game that cut down a runner at third.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa