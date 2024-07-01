Caylee Ortiz of Canfield voted top performer at 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) softball state tournament
From May 30 - June 1, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual softball state championship tournament at Firestone Stadium, with 12 games being played across four divisions, with Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all taking home state titles.
We compiled a list of the top performers from the four rounds of the tournament and asked you to vote for the best.
When the votes were tabulated, it was Canfield's Caylee Ortiz who garnered 85.84% of the votes to be named the top performer of the OHSAA softball state tournament.
Ortiz played a crucial role in both wins at Firestone Stadium for the Cardinals.
In a 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge in the Division II semifinals, she had a homer and an RBI single.
And then in a 4-0 win over Bryan in the state championship game, she hit a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh