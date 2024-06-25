Caleb Cunningham announces top 6; 5-star recruit names Alabama leader
There's a lot of speculation swirling around the recruitment of Choctaw County (Mississippi) five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher, rated the nation's No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver, is one of the most heavily-recruited players in America.
On Tuesday, Cunningham provided a little clarity to his process, cutting his list to a final six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
That list comes shortly after a busy month of June, taking official visits to Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.
Amid rumors that Alabama had emerged as his No. 1 school, Cunningham provided further clarity on social media.
"100 percent," he said.
It remains to be seen if that proclamation will lead to a sudden commitment, but clearly the Crimson Tide are in a very good spot for one of the nation's most prized prospects.
As a junior, Cunningham hauled in 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.