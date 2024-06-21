Colorado restaurant names burger after USC 5-star QB commit Julian Lewis
Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is currently committed to the USC Trojans.
But don't tell that to Boulder, Colorado restaurant, "The Sink."
On the same day that the 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller begins his official visit to Colorado, the local dining establishment named a burger after the high school star.
"Juju's Precision Pass Burger" honors the passer's selection as the most accurate quarterback at this week's Elite 11 Finals:
The burger features a double patty with shredded lettuce, red onion, bacon and A-1 aioli.
Here's what On3 had to say about Lewis' stellar performance at Elite 11:
"Julian Lewis lived up to his reputation as a highly accurate pocket passer at the Elite 11 Finals. The USC pledge was the most accurate passer on hand over the course of the week, particularly on the final two days. Lewis was on target during his pro day session and finished second to [Ohio State commit] Tavien St. Clair in the accuracy challenge. He carried that over into day three, where he was able to deliver with touch and location during his 7-on-7 session. The 6-foot, 186-pounder’s high level of developmental polish allows him to play with advanced accuracy, adding to his skill set as a cerebral distributor. "
While Lewis, a former 2026 prospect who reclassified into 2025, has been committed to USC since last August he has not been shy about checking out his options.
The Georgia product has visited several schools since his pledge, including Alabama Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State.
That travel schedules has also included official visits to Indiana (May 31), USC (June 7), Auburn (June 14) and, currently, Colorado.
Rated the nation's No. 9 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback, Lewis remains one of the nation's most sought-after prospects.
Will he stick with his commitment to USC, or will Auburn, Colorado, Georgia or another contender lure him away?
Deion Sanders and Co. are certainly hoping they can pull off the flip... the one on the recruiting trail and not just a double patty on The Sink's grill.