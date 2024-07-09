Dylan Robinson down to 3, sets commitment date
Bonita (California) four-star athlete Dylan Robinson is a do-it-all talent for his high school team.
As a junior, he hauled in 22 catches for 514 yards and six touchdowns on offense to go along with 69 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Rated the nation's No. 194 overall prospect and No. 8 athlete, Robinson has accumulated nearly 20 scholarship offers.
On Tuesday, however, he formally cut his list to three - Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington - and announced a commitment date of July 18.
The top three is not a surprise given that Robinson took official visits to all three remaining teams, however he did eliminiate Utah from contention, a school he traveled to June 8.
So, where is he headed? That may still be in the works.
“I have to lay everything out there and talk it out with my family," he told On3. "I will talk each possibility out and pray about it. Time is huge for me. That is why I am doing it a little later. I don’t want to commit, decommit and all, so I am taking a little more time to make sure of my decision.”
As for his future position, Robinson may project highest on the defensive side of the ball, where he earned DB MVP of the Under Armour Next Camp in late May.
Whoever lands Robinson will be getting one of the nation's top two-way talents.
The three remaining fanbases won't have to wait much longer to get an answer.