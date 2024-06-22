Jaden O'Neal, elite 2026 quarterback, sets imminent commitment date; Oklahoma the favorite?
Less than a week after announcing his top 10 schools, Narbonne (California) four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal has set a commitment date.
The nation's No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2026 will make his college decision Monday from a group of six finalists: Florida State, Miami, Ohio, Oklahoma and Washington.
For the 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller, the imminent decision is far from a surprise.
Following O'Neal announcement of his top 10, he told SBLive Sports that he would not be taking anymore visits and was nearing a decision.
"I shut it down and discussed the process and how it's been and what makes the most sense for me," he said. "We have an idea now, but we're still talking. We're still trying to finalize my decision."
Those comments came shortly after a visit itinerary that included trips to Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.
O'Neal kept his cards close to the vest regarding his leanings, but did have sky-high praise for the Sooners.
"I have a solid relationship with the coaching staff," he said. "I've been there twice, so I have a feel for the coaching staff and environment at Oklahoma. They carry a strong tradition... a lot of history, a lot of great players come out of there."
Two coaches, in particular, have built a strong bond with the bluechip passer.
"I'm definitely close to offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Seth Littrell," O'Neal said. "He shares a lot of similar characteristics to my father, so that's definitely a reason why I have a strong relationship with him. Also his quarterback analyst/assitant quarterback coach Jack Lowary. He definitely knows the game in and out and has coaches some great quarterbacks, like Drew Lock at Missouri."
Wherever O'Neal ends up, fans can expect a player who has the potential to become a game-changer.
As a sophomore, the California product threw for 2,475. yards and 27 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about O'Neal as a prospect:
"One of the best pure throwers in the ’26 class. Game has taken a nice jump over the last year and he has shined at multiple off-season events including Elite 11 Regional Camp and Under Armour Next Camp in March. Has always had a big arm and is probably the most accurate deep ball thrower out West right now, regardless of class. Has leaned out, dropped close to 10 pounds in the off-season and is moving a lot more easily in and out of the pocket. Mechanically, has a prototype throwing motion, clean release and the ball jumps out of his hand. Is accurate to all three levels of the field and throws well on the run. Want to see improve his escapability and ability to extend plays when he doesn’t have a clean pocket. High ceiling for sure with the raw talent to play for any Power 4 program."