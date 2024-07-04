Prediction: Colorado Buffaloes closing in on key bluechip football commitment
The Colorado Buffaloes hosted an historic collection of talent during a busy month of official visits in June.
Under the leadership of larger-than-life coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has quickly become a must-see program on the recruiting trail, and top players from all over the country have made Boulder a stop on their official visit tours.
The most widely publicized of those visits was undeniably that of Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Julian Lewis.
But so far, the Buffaloes boast just five commitments - and only one four-star prospect - in the class of 2025, ranking No. 80 nationally.
That is about to change in a big way.
Prediction: Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. to Colorado Buffaloes
North Shore (Texas) four-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. named a top three of Alabama, Nebraska and Texas A&M earlier in the process, but seemed to open the door for two more programs in June, taking official visits to UCLA and Colorado.
According to SBLive Sports, the 6-foot, 170-pound pass-catcher and consensus four-star prospect is now set to make his college decision July 17.
While some may feel one of his initial three finalists should have the edge, savvy college football fans should be eyeing the two schools that earned June official visits.
In need of a playmaker on the outside, Colorado is a perfect ft for the Texas product's skill-set.
Does he see it that way?
Folks won't know, for certain, after after his July 17 announcement, but Colorado feels poised to make a major recruiting push in the coming weeks and months and Farrakhan Jr. would be a stellar way to kick things off.
As a junior, the North Shore product accumulated 809 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving, establshing himself as one of his state's top playmakers.
Could that talent soon be headed to Boulder?