Prediction: Deion Sanders, Colorado poised to land massive football recruit
It has been a whirlwind month in the recruitment of mammoth West Bloomfield (Michigan) offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire.
The 6-foot-8, 330-pound lineman took an unofficial visit to Colorado in early June without an offer.
Shortly after his trip, however, Colorado contacted him and rectified that situation, extending the New Jersey-to-Michigan transplant a scholarship.
>>> Colorado restaurant names burger after USC 5-star quarterback commit
On Friday, Gardenhire shut down his recruitment and announced a Wednesday commitment date.
"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, coaches and mentors, I am excited to announce that I will be making my college commitment Wednesday, June 26th," he wrote. "This journey has been incredible, and I am grateful for the support and opportunities I have received from various universities. I look forward to sharing this special moment with all of you and starting the next chapter of my academic and athletic career. "
Gardenhire went on to explain that his decision will be announced via Twitter/X and Instagram.
So, where is the huge offensive line prospect headed?
Prediction: Jay Gardenhire to Colorado Buffaloes
Gardenhire holds offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh and others, but the tone of his recruitment changed entirely following his visit to Boulder.
Throw in that West Bloomfield produced a Colorado signee last cycle, four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, and the connection feels solidified.
Expect Colorado to add a monster up front Wednesday.