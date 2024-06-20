Prediction: Florida State Seminoles poised to add 5-star quarterback
The Florida State Seminoles have just four commitments in the class of 2025, but are closing in on having the same number in the 2026 cycle.
That second part is especially good news for Florida State, as its early haul is rated No. 2 nationally, anchored by a trio of Florida high school footblal prospects - Gaither athlete Darryon Williams, Vero Beach wide receiver Efrem White and Goleman safety Darryl Bell III.
But a major out-of-state addition could soon headline the list.
Prediction: Brady Smigiel to Florida State Seminoles
Newbury Park (California) quarterback Brady Smigiel is a Rivals five-star quarterback, rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback.
The 6-foot-4 1/2, 216-pound signal-caller sits at No. 43 overall and No. 5 at quarterback according to On3, but the point is clear.
Smigiel is a big-time recruit.
The Newbury Park star has racked up more than 30 major college football scholarship offers and taken visits to Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Washington and others.
However, a clear leader has emerged.
Smigiel appears to be nearing a decision and arrived for a crucial visit to Florida State on Friday morning:
Amid rumblings of a possible commitment, the recruiting industry has laid out a flurry of "Smigiel to Florida State" predictions.
On3 now gives Florida State a 97.3 percent chance of securing the Newbury Park star, while 247Sports dropped a key prediction in favor of the Seminoles on Friday.
What would the 'Noles be getting?
Wel, one of the top passers in America.
As a junior, Smigiel threw for 4,222 yards and 52 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. (Watch his Hudl highlights here)
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Smigiel as a prospect:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."
Good news could soon be on the way for Florida State.