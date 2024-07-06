Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners poised to add 4-star commitment Saturday
On the recruiting trail, it seems Fourth of July fireworks are set to continue through the weekend, as several bluechip prospects are set to announce their college commitments.
One such recruit is Parkview (Arkansas) four-star safety Omarion Robinson, who is down to a final four of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Rated as highly as the nation's No. 121 overall prospect and No. 15 safety by Rivals, the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back recently took home "DB MVP" at the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Jacksonville:
"Omarion Robinson captured DB MVP honors in a crowded field of star defensive backs. The No. 1 player in Arkansas saw action at cornerback and safety, and impressed at both positions. ...The four-star safety fared well in press and also closes well on the football. He has superb start-stop quickness and tremendous ball skills in coverage."
So, where is he headed?
Prediction: Omarion Robinson to Oklahoma Sooners
The battle for Robinson's services has primary centered around Oklahoma and Oregon - with Arkansas as a darkhorse candidate - for some time.
Following his official visit to Eugene in mid-June, there was a growing sentiment that the Ducks had done enough to bring Robinson out West.
But in the past week-plus, that sentiment has shifted pretty significantly.
Heading into decision day, Oklahoma has established itself as the heavy favorite.
Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class is filling up fast - with 20 commitments thus far for a group that ranks No. 8 nationally.
Will that number soon be 21?
It looks promising ahead of Robinson's big decision.