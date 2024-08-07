High School

Fresh off winning WIAA 3A baseball title, Dylan Mclauchlin hired at Sumner

Mclauchlin spent past three season at West Seattle, which defeated Mount Vernon for state title in Pasco

In three seasons, Dylan Mclauchlin led West Seattle baseball to three final four appearances, including WIAA Class 3A championship in 2024.
In three seasons, Dylan Mclauchlin saw a young group grow into WIAA Class 3A baseball champions at West Seattle High School.

And he hopes to oversee something similar at his next stop - Sumner High School.

Mclauchlin, 30, was hired last week to become the new coach with the Spartans, the Class 4A runners-up in 2022. He had resigned at West Seattle last month, citing a need to coach closer to home in Puyallup.

"Sumner has its own field, and it is 11 minutes from my house," Mclauchlin said. "It is in an ideal spot."

A 2012 graduate from Enumclaw High School, Mclauchlin twice suffered a serious pitching-arm injury, the last coming in his lone season at Green River Community College in Auburn.

He immediately got into coaching summer ball, and then took over at West Seattle in 2021 where he won 67 games, and led the Wildcats to three final-four appearances in the Class 3A ranks.

They defeated Mount Vernon, 9-3, to win the WIAA championship in May.

"I tried creating a family environment where guys were comfortable," Mclauchlin said. "If you are comfortable, you are going to play better."

Mclauchlin says the two programs are similar in community support.

"Sumner has always had a great squad," he said.

