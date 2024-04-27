Angels' Former First-Round Pick Halts Rehab, Delaying Return to Majors
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman was expected to have a delayed start to his season after he underwent shoulder surgery last fall.
However, mid-back spasms have caused his throwing progression to be put on hold.
Bachman was projected to be in the starting rotation this season for the Halos and he is still hoping to get there but it most likely won't be until June at the earliest. Once he is cleared to continue rehab, he will continue building up as a starting pitcher.
Last season, Bachman threw 17 innings of work for the Angels. He posted an ERA of 3.11, struck out 14 batters, and put up a WHIP of 1.65.
Los Angeles has not rushed Bachman in his return to full strength. They want him healthy for as long as possible and are preserving his innings by delaying his return.
“Just want to make sure these prerequisite steps are met because I want to be healthy all season,” Bachman said on March 18. “Don’t want to push anything.”
The Angels drafted Bachman in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft at No. 9 overall out of the University of Miami (Ohio) becoming the first player from the RedHawks program to be taken in the first round. He was called up to the major leagues less than two years later when he made his debut for the Angels on May 26, 2023.
“I’ve really enjoyed my experience as a professional baseball player,” Bachman said. “To compete against the very best every single day, it’s a big challenge and it’s something I love to pursue – just playing the game you’ve loved since you were a kid.”
