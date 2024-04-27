Angels News: Mike Trout Joins MLB Royalty With Hot Start to 2024 Season
As the Los Angeles Angels continue their start to the new season, outfielder Mike Trout has been reminding us of just how good he is. Nobody should have doubted the three-time MVP but injuries over the last few years have left many looking elsewhere for highlights in baseball.
With Shohei Ohtani off the team, Trout entered the year carrying the load as the lone star once again. It's a role that he is very familiar with and one he has embraced all year so far.
On the year, Trout has hit .230 with 10 home runs and 13 runs batted in. He has also stolen five bases this year, putting in him some rare company. He joins Reggie Jackson as the only players to hit at least 10 home runs and steal five bases two different times in their team's first 25 games.
Trout has been everything that the Angels could have hoped for entering this season. Despite his batting average being lower than he would probably like, he is still putting together another potential MVP type of season.
However, the Angels hold a 10-15 record on the year, having gone 3-7 over their last 10 contests. New manager Ron Washington wanted Trout to lead by example this season and so far, he has done just that.
He is the best player but Trout can only do so much to help this team but he is trying his best. If he can continue his strong production, the Angels may be able to shock some people if they can ever get their pitching staff going strong.
