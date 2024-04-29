Angels' Mike Trout Feeling Like His Old Self This Season
The Los Angeles Angels haven't been playing their best baseball of late, but star outfielder Mike Trout has been looking much like his old self. The Halos' recently minted leadoff hitter has been putting together a strong start to the year, doing what he can to help the team. Even with Trout performing at a high level, the Angels have struggled.
On the year, Trout has hit .219 with 10 home runs and 13 runs batted in. While the batting average isn't where he would like it to be, his power swing is back in full force. The right-hander spoke with The Athletic's Sam Blum about feeling like himself once again.
"Just how I feel personally. With hitting, there’s a feeling. You’re always trying to get that feeling, obviously. For me personally, it’s all in my setup. Whether it’s weight where I start, weight front side and back side, to get to where when I do my gather and load, it’s in the right spot. And when it’s right, I feel like my old self. When it’s wrong, you see a lot of foul balls. It’s a lot of pitches that you usually don’t swing at. It’s kind of like — I love it. Because the grind is always real. People don’t see — obviously the hits and homers and everything — but putting in at-bat after at-bat after at-bat together is the ultimate goal. For a long stretch. I do want to ride that feeling for as long as you can."
As long as Trout continues to hit, the Angels can count on an everyday player fans will have fun watching. It's been a rough go of late, however. The team has lost nine of its last 10 games. That could spell trouble for their future with their star player.
While Trout has never asked out of the organization before, there might come a point when he does if the franchise doesn't change its direction. His game is still strong, and he might want to join a team that has a chance to win rather than continue to stay with an underperforming squad for the remainder of his playing career.
