Angels Slugger Listed as Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
The Los Angeles Angels may be without their utility player, Miguel Sanó, for some time. Angels beat reporter for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger shared via X that he is dealing with inflammation in his left knee and is listed as day-to-day.
Sunday marks the second straight game he will miss. Sanó was excited about Wednesday's and Friday's games due to soreness. In response to this, the Halos will place Mike Trout as the designated hitter while Aaron Hicks will start in center field. While he remains day-to-day, it wouldn't be a shock if he remained out of the lineup. A stint on the injury list cannot be ruled out.
In the season, Sanó is slashing .262/.352/.361 with a .713 OPS, one home run, five RBIs and 16 hits in 61 at-bats. The Halos signed the 30-year-old former All-Star in late January to a minor league deal. Before the season started, it was announced Sanó had made the Angel's Opening Day roster.
More Angels: Former Angels Utility Man Joining Houston Astros