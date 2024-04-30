Angels' Mike Trout Opens Up About His Plummeting Ground Ball Rates This Year
Mike Trout has been making headlines all season but not necessarily because of his on-field performance. There have been questions circling him about requesting a trade or whether owner Arte Moreno will build a championship-worthy team around him.
However, Trout has let his bat do all the talking. He was the first to 10 home runs and his five stolen bases in April are more than he’s recorded in any full season since 2019.
While his average is a little lower than in years past and his performance with runners in scoring position has been lousy, he is answering any questions the doubters might have.
Trout spoke with Sam Blum of The Athletic on Friday breaking down his offense, specifically why his ground ball rate is so low.
The star centerfielder acknowledged that his ground-ball rates have plummeted but he doesn't pay much attention to it. Especially, not when he feels that he is barreling up more balls.
"It’s funny, people say that," Trout said. "People were asking me about this. I think there’s nothing approach-wise I’m doing differently. I think it’s when my swing gets longer, and I don’t have that full load and feel like I’m real connected. I feel like my barrel and my bat starts to drop a little bit, and that causes the balls to get under a little bit and get in the air."
Trout isn't trying to hit more balls in the air either. He says that is what happens when he is "trying to barrel the ball."
The 32-year-old has reached the postseason only once and he looks like his old self but the Angels are eight games below .500. He’s batting just .226 and has more extra-base hits (13) than singles (11). He has five stolen bases, already his most since 2019.