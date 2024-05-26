Angels Injured Infielder's Return Delayed Due to Heating Pad Incident
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sanó was on track with his rehab in the Arizona Complex League on Friday but a freak incident involving a heating pad has set him back a few days.
In a post on X, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register said that Sanó’s rehab assignment has been on hold for a couple of days because he burned his leg with a heating pad. He's expected to be back in action in a day or two.
Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com added that he left the heating pad on too long and manager Ron Washington doesn’t consider the injury serious.
Before the heating pad incident, Sanó had two hits in five at-bats in his first two games. Washington told reporters that they’d like to get Sanó some at-bats in Triple-A before bringing him back to the majors. Those will just have to wait a few days so his burn can heal.
“He can dominate those kids (in Arizona),” Washington said. “They are already shaking when they see him in the box.”
Sanó began his rehab assignment on May 22 after a stini on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 28 with left knee inflammation.