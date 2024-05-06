Ron Washington Still Believes in Angels Despite Poor Record
The Los Angeles Angels lost another series after falling to the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Sunday. The Angels won the first game of the series on Friday, shutting out the Guardians in an impressive 6-0 win for the team. They were unable to copy that performance though, and lost the last two games of the series.
The Angels have now dropped to 12-22 and have still won just one series all season, when they swept the Miami Marlins at the start of the year.
Even with a dismal start overall to the year, especially with the injury to Mike Trout, Angels manager Ron Washington is maintaining his faith in the team. Throughout the adversity the Angels have faced this season, Washington has kept optimism and belief in the team. With it still early in the season, Washington is far from counting his team out anytime soon.
"We got till September," Washington told reporters after Sunday's loss. "And we’ve got a group up in there, as I said earlier, we’re trying to figure out how to win ballgames. Some nights we do, we just don't have the consistency yet in doing it. We're going to keep driving every single day and we're going to keep talking about the things that may not put us where we're supposed to be on the day we didn't get it done and at some point, we've got to click."
While the Angels show up and play well in flashes, the consistency is heavily lacking through the first part of the season. The Angels have mustered just one run in three of their last four games. Even when their lineup is playing well, the team does not have reliable pitching as they rank 27th in team ERA.
The season is still early, but it will take a lot for the Angels to dig themselves out of this hole and find consistency.