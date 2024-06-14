Angels' Logan O'Hoppe's Best Career Game Just Got Even Better
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe had the best game of his career against the Houston Astros on Sunday ending with a walk-off home run giving the Angels a 9-7 win.
On Thursday, his best got better.
Major League Baseball changed the official scoring from the bottom of the sixth inning. O'Hoppe originally reached on an error but has now been credited with a single, making it his first five-hit game of the season.
It was the first walk-off hit for O’Hoppe and the first Angels’ walk-off homer in nearly two years. At the time, it was his second four-hit game of the season.
The walk-off was a two-run homer with one out in the ninth. Kevin Pillar got aboard with a one-out single to left, O’Hoppe hit a slider from Houston closer Josh Hader deep to the short wall in left field. The confusion ensued when left fielder Trey Cabbage appeared to have caught the ball with a leaping catch but dropped it when his left arm hit the railing of the wall, causing the ball to fall into the stands
“I didn’t know if he caught it and what had happened with the play,” O’Hoppe said after the game. “I’m still not really sure what happened and trying to process it all. It was a cool moment.”