Angels News: Zach Neto Has 'A Little Concern' With Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto removed himself from Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Astros after suffering an elbow injury in the bottom of the fifth inning. After the game, Neto told reporters that there is a little concern regarding his injured elbow, as he's suffered through this injury before.
"There's a little concern," Neto said, "but I trust what the training staff has for me. They say it's not too concerning."
Neto exited the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after making a routine throw to first base. It wasn't anything gruesome, but it was apparent the infielder was laboring. Neto finished the game 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by fellow infielder Luis Guillorme.
He tweaked the elbow on the throw, but it sounds like the training staff isn't too concerned. The 23-year-old was called up to the majors in the 2023 season after only a season-plus in the Halos minor league system. Neto has slashed .249/.302/.420 this season with a .722 OPS, six home runs, and 18 RBIs in 49 games.
Neto spent time on the injured list last season, suffering separate injuries to his left oblique and lower back. In his first major league season, he was limited to 84 games, where he collected a .225 batting average and .685 OPS.
The Angels are off on Thursday before returning home on Friday. There should be a more concrete update on Neto by then.