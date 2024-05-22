Angels Infielder Zach Neto Leaves Game With Right Elbow Soreness
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto left Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the fifth inning with a right elbow injury.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened as Neto made a high throw from shortstop to first base on a routine play. His throwing motion appeared to be unimpeded by an injury.
However, right after making the throw, manager Ron Washington came out to check on Neto along with an Angels trainer, and the shortstop was removed from the game. Luis Guillorme took over for Neto.
Shortly thereafter, the initial diagnosis was relayed via the Angels' communications department.
Neto, 23, spent time on the injured list last season with separate injuries to his left oblique and lower back.
This season Neto is one of two Angels (along with Taylor Ward) who has only missed one of the team's 49 games this year. He's hitting .249 with six home runs, 18 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
Neto told reporters after the Angels' 2-1 victory that he'll undergo further testing.