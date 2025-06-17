Angels Not 'In A Panic' After Being Swept by Orioles
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel stated he isn't worried about the state of his team's season after the Baltimore Orioles completed a three game-sweep over them on Sunday.
“Not in a panic,” first baseman Nolan Schanuel said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “We had a bad series. It happens. With this group of guys, I think we’ll bounce back quick. Going to New York, hopefully set a statement early. We got four there. So come out, get a series. Go back home. Play the Astros and set a tone for our division.”
More news: Angels Could Move Two Crucial Pitchers Before Trade Deadline
The Angels' bats struggled to heat up in Baltimore, as they managed just seven runs over the three games, and were shutout in the first game of the series on Friday.
“It’s baseball,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “We’ve been swept before. We just got to sulk on it for like five minutes. Get over it and move on to the next series. It’s really all we can do.”
The Angels entered Friday just one game below .500 and in a tie for second place in the AL West, however after their three game skid they find themselves back in fourth place, seven and a half games out of first place.
The Angels' four game series against the Yankees began Monday with a 1-0 win in 11 innings.
The Angels had already faced the Yankees this season at home, where the AL East's leaders took all three games and held them to three runs. The Angels still have hope for the postseason, as it is still early in the season and they are just three games out of the final Wild Card spot.
More news: Christian Moore Prepares for First Time at Yankee Stadium for Hilarious Reason
“We had opportunities in all three of these games, and they did what they needed to do to win it and we didn’t do what we needed to win,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “So we’ve got to go to New York and get back on track. No one’s lost confidence in that room in there. We’ve just got to go play better baseball.”
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.