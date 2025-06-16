Christian Moore Prepares for First Time at Yankee Stadium for Hilarious Reason
As the Los Angeles Angels prepare to start a four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, recently called-up second baseman Christian Moore revealed that it will be his first time at Yankee Stadium, despite growing up in Brooklyn, New York.
Now Brooklyn is just under 20 miles away from the Bronx, but Angels insider Rhett Bollinger revealed that the reason Moore has never attended the storied franchise's ball park has nothing to do with geography.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to NL West Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade
Moore actually grew up a Yankees fan, but his father supported the crosstown rival New York Mets. It was his dad's loyalty to the Mets that barred Moore from ever attending a game at Yankee stadium.
Moore's favorite player growing up was another electric second baseman in eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano.
Cano started his MLB career with the Yankees in 2005 and spent time in the Bronx until 2013. He would even come back to New York in 2019, but as a member of the New York Mets.
Cano played most of 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Mets, took 2021 off to serve a PED suspension, and played 12 games with them in 2022 before heading to the San Diego Padres, and was later traded to the Atlanta Braves.
More news: Angels' Ron Washington Should Win Manager of the Year Award, Says MLB Analyst
As for Moore, he is beginning to write his own story as a MLB second baseman. He has yet to collect his first hit in The Show after only six at-bats, but the backdrop for the next four games would be a dream come true on multiple levels for the 22-year-old.
Cano has a baseball resume that would be envied by many infielders starting their career.
Across 17 seasons, Cano has a .301/.351/.488 slash line with a .839 OPS. He left MLB in 2022 with 335 career home runs, five silver slugger awards, a Home Run Derby title, and perhaps most important of all, a 2009 World Series championship.
There is no doubt that Moore will be doing his best Cano impression at Yankee Stadium this week as he looks for career hit No. 1.
More news: Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to NL Powerhouse as Trade Deadline Looms
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.