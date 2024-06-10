Angels Only One Of Five MLB Teams In Unfortunate Standings Predicament
The Los Angeles Angels celebrated a chaotic walk-off victory on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, but they are still in last place in the American League West.
It gets worse than that.
In describing the landscape across Major League Baseball, "mediocrity" is frequently tossed around. Only four teams in the National League have winning records. Overall, only five teams are more than 4.5 games out of a wild card spot.
Unfortunately, the Angels are one of those five teams. They are 11 games back of first place in the AL West and nine out of the second wild card. The Oakland Athletics are tied with the Angels at nine games back and the Chicago White Sox are in the cellar at 17.5 games.
It's hard to imagine the Angels in the postseason at 25-40. Manager Ron Washington has had to take this team back to the classroom daily just to go over fundamentals. Superstar centerfielder Mike Trout is on the injured list without a firm return date and Reid Detmers, who was supposed to be the staff ace, is in Triple-A.
The Angels' path to contention in 2024 is murky, at best.