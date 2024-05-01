Angels Manager Ron Washington Reacts to Devastating Mike Trout Injury
The Los Angeles Angels suffered a devastating blow Tuesday with the news that Mike Trout will be out indefinitely with a knee injury. Trout has a torn meniscus that will require surgery. The procedure and recovery period is not expected to end Trout's season, but will most likely keep him off the field for multiple months.
This is especially crushing for Trout, who has been hindered by injuries for each of the last three seasons and finally appeared to be primed to play a full season in 2024. He was off to a great start, slashing .220/.325/.541 with a league-leading 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in. Trout also had stolen six bases, equaling his totals from the previous four seasons combined.
Angels manager Ron Washington reacted to Trout's injury, explaining how it has hurt everyone involved.
"He prepared this winter to play a season, and to get back to having fun and enjoying the game. He was on his way to doing that and then this freak thing happened," Washington said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "It hurt everybody. It hurt his heart even more. It hurt our heart to not have his presence around, along with his performance. Things happen in this game that we have no control over. The last thing he wanted to do was be hurt because he prepared to play. He wanted to prove that Mike Trout was Mike Trout. He was on his way to doing that."
The Angels will now have to make do without their three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star. Things already appeared bleak for the 11-19 Angels even with Trout available, but now they will have to step up without him.
Washington said the Angels will explore multiple options to replace Trout while he's out. The Angels have already signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar in the wake of Trout's injury, but Washington does not see him as an everyday starter. Expect other players to move around in Trout's absence, including Jo Adell.