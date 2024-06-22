Angels' Patrick Sandoval Got Brutally Honest After Leaving Game With Injury
In the third inning of last night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, starter Patrick Sandoval was removed due to him clearly being in pain. The Los Angeles Angels lefty starter had been rolling through the game but visibly looked like he needed to be taken out.
Sandoval is scheduled to have an MRI exam later today but the likelihood is that he will need to be placed on the injured list. This would be a massive blow to the Angels starting rotation that has seen multiple pitchers struggle this season.
After the game, Sandoval opened up about the injury. He didn't hold back about his thoughts regarding it all.
“It’s something I’ve never felt before,” Sandoval said after the game. “It’s pretty scary.”
Depending on what the MRI says, Sandoval could need Tommy John surgery. Of course, that is the worst-case scenario for the veteran left-hander but it's a reality that the Angels may have to live with.
“My spirits are pretty low right now because it’s pretty fresh, but we’ll see,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval had been a prime trade target for opposing teams and the Angels may have been able to get some strong assets for him. The hope is that this injury will only keep him out for a short time and he can get back onto the mound sooner rather than later.