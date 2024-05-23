Angels' Ron Washington Not Ready to Give Up on All-Star Closer Despite Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels are showing signs of life, having won five of their last seven games. Amid their streak, they've lost a pair of one-run games against the Rangers and Astros in Texas. Tuesday in Houston, the Angels lost their lead three times before falling 6-5 to the Astros in extra innings.
The game included another tough outing for closer Carlos Estévez, who gave up a walk-off single to Jeremy Peña with two outs in the 10th. Estévez fell to 0-3 with a 5.06 in 16 appearances this season. He wasn’t charged with an earned run in that game, because the runner who scored in the 10th was automatically began the inning on second base.
Despite blowing three saves in 10 opportunities, manager Ron Washington made his opinion of Estévez clear before Tuesday’s game, and reiterated it afterward.
“We just haven’t gotten to the point where we’re thinking about changing our closer,” Washington told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, following the loss. “He’s our closer, and when the game predicts that he has to be in there, we’re going to give it to him.”
Why is Washington so confident in a closer who only has seven saves in 10 tries?
“Because I’m around him every day, and I know how much he cares,” Washington said. “I know how hard he works. We all hit areas in the game of baseball through a season where things don’t go the way you want it to go. And it’s not time to pull the plug. It’s time to show more confidence, and that’s what we’re going to do, continue to show confidence.”
Estévez, 31, is also confident in his abilities because he isn’t walking batters. He issued his first free pass of the season on Monday, a semi-intentional walk to Yordan Alvarez.
“I’m throwing strikes,” he said. “I’m just going to throw more quality strikes.”
Another factor for the second-year closer is his inconsistent workload. He has only made 10 appearances in save situations through 49 games. His other six appearances have been with at least four days of rest.
“I’m the type of guy that if I pitch more I pitch better,” he said. “Both extremes are bad.”
The Angels bounced back to beat the Astros on Wednesday 2-1. Luis García earned the save.