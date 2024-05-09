Angels' Superstar Mike Trout 'Likely' To Be Out Until August: Report
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will be absent from the field for a significant period of time. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Trout's absence is expected to extend until early August.
"He likely will be out at least until early August, maybe longer, but for the fourth consecutive season, will miss more games than he plays for the Los Angeles Angels."
The excellent news is that Trout is not expected to miss the rest of the season.
The three-time American League MVP underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee on Friday. Trout suffered the injury on April 29, and for the fourth season in a row, he will miss an extended period of time.
In 2021, Trout's calf strain limited him to only 36 games. In 2022, it was back inflammation. And although he played in over 100 games for the first time since 2019, Trout still suffered from an injury that caused him to miss 35 days. In 2023, it was a broken hamate in his left hand. There was an 89-day stretch where Trout spent two stints on the injured list. Trout played a little over half the season and had a .263 batting average.
In 29 games this season, the 32-year-old slashed .220/.325/.541 with a .867 OPS, 10 home runs, 24 hits, and 14 RBIs in 109 at-bats.
The Halos will miss Trout, especially manager Ron Washington. In a recent media scrum, Washington told Trout to 'enjoy his rehab.'
"I let him know how much we miss him," Washington said. "I'm happy the surgery went well, and I'm looking forward to his rehab and getting after it and getting back as fast as he possibly can. In the meantime, I told him, 'Enjoy your rehab.'"
Trout spoke to reporters on Thursday, and said there's no timetable for his return.
