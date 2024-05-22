Angels Veteran Takes Major Step Forward in Rehab
The Los Angeles Angels provided a positive update on their veteran utility infielder, Brandon Drury, this week.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Drury started to hit in the cage earlier this week:
The 31-year-old is beginning to reincorporate baseball activities as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain that has kept him out since May 8. Running will be Drury's next step, but it's unclear when he might be ready for that.
Drury left the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 8 at the bottom of the seventh after suffering the injury. The veteran has suffered drastically thus far in 2024, slashing .173/.230/.240 with a .470 OPS, one home run, six RBIs, and 18 hits in 104 at-bats and 30 games.
Last season, Drury hit 26 home runs and drove in 83 runs in his first year in Anaheim. His .497 slugging percentage was a career high, and gave the Angels a competent right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup.
Hamstring injuries represent the most frequent injuries baseball players sustain, but Drury has never been placed on the IL with a hamstring injury according to MLB.com.
Drury got the bulk of his playing time before the injury at second base. Luis Guillorme and Kyren Paris have held down the position in his absence. The two entered Wednesday's game in Houston a combined 11 for 54 (.204) with four extra-base hits.