Angels Veteran Exits Wednesday's Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels veteran utility man Brandon Drury was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with left hamstring tightness, the Angels announced.
Drury has been dealing with this issue for a couple weeks, and unfortunately, he was forced to leave Wednesday's game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Drury was replaced at first base by Nolan Schanuel.
Drury initially felt his hamstring flare up from April 12-14 against the Boston Red Sox. Towards the end of April, he expressed his frustration with the ongoing issue.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Drury said to reporters. “I want to be out there and help the team and start driving these runners in, but I know that’s coming. For now, I want to get this hamstring feeling right so I can be out there full force.”
After missing the Angels' games last Wednesday and Friday, he's played in all five games this week. However, on Wednesday, he was forced to come out of the game in the seventh, bringing more concern to the veteran's hamstring.
Drury is off to a slow start this season, slashing .173/.230/.240 with one home run and six runs batted in. He hasn't been able to get the consistency going, and is now dealing with another flare up of his ongoing hamstring issue.