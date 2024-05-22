Angels vs Astros: Storylines, How to Watch, Predictions, Odds and Ends
The Angels are gearing up for a pivotal contest Wednesday as they close their six-game Texas road trip against the Houston Astros. Both teams have one win each in the three-game series. The Angels enter with a chance to secure three consecutive road series wins for the first time since 2019, highlighting a potential turning point in their season following a 19-30 start.
There have been positives. Monday, the Angels overcame a 6-1 deficit to beat the Astros, marking their largest comeback since July 2023. This rally was fueled by an explosive fifth inning that saw the team scoring seven runs, its highest in a single inning this year. This performance was historic in another sense as well, with four players aged 25 or younger each hitting a home run — a first for any team in MLB history.
How to Watch
- Air Date & Time: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 2:10 PM
- TV Channel: Bally Sports West, SPACE CITY HOME NETWORK
- Online Streaming: Stream MLB games on ESPN+
Odds
- Money Line: Houston Astros -172 / LA Angels +146
- Spread: Astros favored to win
- Over/Under: 8.5 total runs expected
Predictions
This game is shaping up to be an offensive showcase, with both teams looking more potent at the plate of late. Anderson's recent record against the Astros and Hunter Brown's shaky form suggest we could see plenty of runs. The Angels' improved batting and the Astros' prowess against lefties point to the possibility of a high-scoring game. While it’s hard to ignore the Angels' recent upswing, Houston's formidable lineup and home advantage cannot be underestimated.
Also
Complementing their young talent, the Angels are seeing significant contributions from newer roster additions. Kevin Pillar and Willie Calhoun have made impactful first impressions. Pillar, with a .426 batting average and 17 RBIs in his first 14 games, tied a team record for the most RBIs in such a tenure. Calhoun, on the other hand, has notched the most doubles by any player in their first 17 games with the Angels, making an immediate impact on a lineup missing injured veterans Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Anthony Rendon.