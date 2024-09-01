Angels vs Mariners: Huge Roster Moves Ahead of Series Finale, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The Angels will give the ball to Caden Dana in Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Here's how they'll line up behind their number-1 prospect in his major league debut:
The Angels called up two players — left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers and infielder Charles Leblanc — from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the game as rosters expanded to 28.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the series finale in Anaheim:
How to Watch
Time: 1:07 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +154/Mariners -185
Over/under: 9
Prediction
The Marinersare 5-3 since firing manager Scott Servais, and lost the three games by a combined three runs. Their recent form suggests they can snap out of their current loss. Bryce Miller gave up just one run in his last outing, giving the Mariners a clear advantage. Caden Dana, the Angels' starter, is freshly called up and will face a tough challenge against a Mariners team looking to capitalize.
More
• Dana led the Southern League in several categories including strikeouts (147), innings pitched (135.2), WHIP (0.94), and had an impressive ERA of 2.52.
• Taylor Ward has a hit in 11 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the majors.
• The Angels have won seven of their last eight games vs. Seattle.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.