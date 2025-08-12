Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Byron Buxton, Nick Kurtz, Josh Naylor)
Looking to bet on some home run props for the MLB action on Tuesday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props every single day.
Our goal is to deliver informed picks that can help bettors cash in on some favorable odds, but the home run prop market isn’t for the faint of heart.
These props are to predict, and from time to time you’ll find yourself fading the right pitcher, but not with the correct hitter.
Despite that, there are three players that I love for Tuesday night’s action, including Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton, who is taking on a pitcher that he’s hit well against in his career.
Let’s dive into the reasoning behind these bets for Aug. 12.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+260)
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor was a massive trade deadline acquisition for the team, and he’s been on fire over the last week, hitting .500 with three homers in his last five games.
Now, Naylor has an ideal matchup on Tuesday night in Seattle’s series opener with the Baltimore Orioles. He’s taking on O’s right-hander Dean Kremer, who has allowed 18 home runs in 23 appearances this season posting a 4.35 ERA.
Naylor has dominated Kremer in his career, going 6-for-9 with one double, one homer and five runs batted in. On top of that, Naylor is hitting .291 against right-handed pitching with 11 of his 15 home runs this season.
He’s a great bet at nearly 4/1 odds on Tuesday night.
Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton has 24 homers in the 2025 season and is hitting an impressive .282 heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Yankees.
After winning Monday’s series opener, New York will turn to lefty Carlos Rodon to start Game 2. Rodon has been solid this season, posting a 3.35 ERA, but he’s allowed 19 home runs in 24 appearances as well.
Buxton has thrived against Rodon in his career, hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a pair of doubles and an .804 OPS. He’s yet to homer off the Yankees lefty, but Buxton has dominated southpaws this season, hitting .313 with six home runs in just 64 at bats.
Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+255)
A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz has been a revelation in the 2025 season, as he’s hitting .304 with 23 home runs and a 1.012 OPS.
On Tuesday, Kurtz will take on the Tampa Bay Rays and righty Shane Baz, who enters this start with a 4.92 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 23 outings this season.
Baz could have some problems with Kurtz, who has 19 home runs against right-handed pitching this season and has posted an impressive .350/.437/.723 slash line against them.
Over the last 28 days, Kurtz has homered six times while posting an insane .422 batting average. I’ll bet on him staying hot in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
