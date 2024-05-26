Former Angels Infielder Makes Random Mid-Career Switch to Pitcher
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher has switched positions in the minor leagues. Recent stats tell us that the former six-year Halo infielder is now a relief pitcher.
Since his transition, Fletcher has shown his pitching prowess, or lack thereof, in Triple-A.
Beyond The Halo shared via Twitter/X.
Fletcher is currently with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers for the Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate. He was removed from the Brave's 40-man roster in late April, and his numbers in Triple-A haven't been any better, especially in the pitching department. He holds a 0-1 record with an abysmal 9.00 ERA and has allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and four strikeouts in six innings of work and four games.
The former time Halo is currently under investigation for gambling allegations, as he allegedly gambled with an illegal bookie. ESPN reported that Fletcher bet on sports, but not baseball, with Mathew Bowyer, the Southern California bookmaker who took wagers from Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
The 29-year-old could face some legal trouble if things don't pan out for him. The Orange Cunty native was traded from the Halo to the Braves in Dec. 2023 in exchange for Evan White and Tyler Thomas.
Fletcher will have a long way to go on the mound, and he'll have time unless something comes up in the investigation.