Former Angels Infielder Under Investigation by MLB for Gambling With Illegal Bookmaker
An investigation by Major League Baseball into the same bookmaker who took money stolen from two-way star Shohei Ohtani has turned to another former Angels player: David Fletcher.
ESPN reported that Fletcher, who is now in the Atlanta Braves' organization, is being investigated by MLB following allegations that he gambled with Mathew Bowyer.
Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is expected to plead guilty to charges that he stole money from Ohtani and wagered on sports through Bowyer, whom federal investigators have identified as the ringleader of an illegal bookmaking operation. Mizuhara told ESPN in March that he was introduced to Bowyer by Fletcher at a poker game in San Diego in 2021.
MLB opened its own investigation into Ohtani two days after Mizuhara confessed to the illegal transfer of millions from Ohtani's personal bank account and was fired by the Dodgers. Now that investigation is targeting Fletcher, who has appeared in 33 games with the Triple-A Gwinnett Gladiators this season and five with the Braves.
ESPN reported that Fletcher bet on sports, but not baseball, a violation of MLB's rules that would subject him to a lifetime ban.
"Government cooperation will be crucial in a case like this where we don't have evidence," the MLB source said.- via ESPN
MLB investigators will request an interview with Fletcher at some point, but he has the right to refuse cooperation if he can claim he could be the subject of a criminal investigation.
According to the report, Fletcher can continue to play while MLB's investigation is ongoing.
Fletcher spent nine seasons in the Angels' organization (2015-23). From 2018-23, he played 534 games in the majors, batting .277 with a .323 on-base percentage and .359 slugging percentage while seeing time at five different positions.