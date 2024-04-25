Angels Fall Again in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels have not looked great as of late, and this is reflected in their latest drop in Newsweek's latest MLB power rankings. The Angels, who once ranked as high as 16, have plummeted quickly to No. 25 in the rankings. They currently rank as the sixth-worst team in MLB after dropping five spots this week, tied with the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates for the largest falls.
The fall comes as the Angels lost five of their last six games, including every game in their road series at the Cincinnati Reds. The team has fallen to 10-15, and currently rank third in the AL West. At their best, they were 4-2 this season after crushing the Miami Marlins during their early season series in Miami, but the team has not found much consistency since.
The latest blow for the Angels: another injury to third baseman Anthony Rendon, who sustained a left hamstring strain that has landed him on the team's 10-day injured list. This takes one of the Angels' more talented and higher-paid players off the field for the time being, and will force the rest of the lineup to step up in his absence.
One of the biggest woes for the Angels has been pitching, as the team ranks 25th in MLB with a 4.38 ERA. They lost starter Chase Silseth to an elbow injury April 8. They are also missing some key right-handed bullpen arms such as Sam Bachman and Ben Joyce, who are currently out due to injuries as well.
While the bullpen could certainly use help, the Angels regularly struggle with their pitching and bullpen even when healthy, which will likely lower their ceilings in the ranking.
For the Angels to rise in next week's rankings, they'll naturally need to earn some wins. During the week, they'll face the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies at home with the hopes of climbing back into the AL West race.