Angels News: Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients

Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.

On Wednesday, Boras was asked about the impending sale of the Angels, and if the lack of owner stability will deter his clients from signing with the team. He said there would be no issues at all, especially with a franchise as big as the Angels.

"When you’re talking about a major market teams up for sale, you have to think who the qualified purchaser is," Boras said. "This is not someone looking for the Walmart of teams. This is someone who’s going to have to spend billions and billions of dollars to buy the Disneyland of baseball. When you go to do that, chances are the multi billionaire is not going to want to have a team that is anything but considered elite, and to the level of what his accomplishments in life have been. So I’ve found that major market clubs that are sold usually hit the ground running and are highly competitive. And that’s certainly what I tell players."

That's great news for Angels fans who may have been worried that the sale of the team could get in the way of a strong free agency. If anything, Boras sees it as a positive, as they should be looking to spend money to have this team as an instant contender in 2023.