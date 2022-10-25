Skip to main content

Angels News: Albert Pujols Gets Hilarious Cereal Made in his Honor

That's one way to celebrate an icon.
Former Angel Albert Pujols has been honored all year during his final season in the Majors. He went back to St. Louis for his 22nd and final season, and had quite the memorable year, in which he became the fourth player in Major League history to hit 700 home runs in their career.

He hit 222 of those home runs across his nine-and-a-half seasons with the Angels, and is now committed to spending the next 10 years with the team in a front office type role. 

But before all that, Pujols continues to be honored in St. Louis.

Pujols Crunch has been made available in St. Louis, a cereal honoring a true icon of the city. This is definitely an outside-the-box way to honor someone, but you can't fault them for having fun. Hopefully it tastes as good as his MLB career was.

