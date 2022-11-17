Skip to main content

Angels News: Albert Pujols Personal Services Contract Details Revealed

The future Hall of Famer will continue contributing to the Angels organization.
Albert Pujols has officially retired from the game of baseball, but that doesn't mean his time around the sport is done. 

Pujols had a personal services addendum in his contract, meaning he would spend the 10 years after his retirement working with the Angels' organization. Many wondered if he would still make good on that contract, as his time with the Angels ended in abrupt fashion.

Pujols was designated for assignment during the final year of his contract with the Angels, after a pretty unsuccessful nine plus seasons with the team. Pujols still put up numbers, and had some legendary moments with an Angels uniform on. But overall, the team didn't have much success, and said goodbye to the Pujols era in not the prettiest of ways.

However, the Angels still made it clear they wanted Pujols to honor this long-term commitment to the team. At the GM meetings last week, Perry Minasian made that interest clear.

"I would love to have Albert Pujols part of the organization and helping," Minasian said. "When he was here I felt like we had a really good relationship."

He mentioned he would reach out to Pujols soon about the contract, and that time finally came. 

At a celebrity gold tournament this past week, Angels President John Carpino confirmed exactly what Pujols will be doing as a member of the organization.

"He’ll be like a team ambassador," Carpino said. "We’re real excited about the possibilities moving forward. He’s Albert Pujols. It’s an asset. He has a ton of baseball knowledge."

He went on to say that Pujols would have a similar role to the one Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had, when he helped mentor the younger Angels while he was there.

The Angels are very excited to have Pujols as a member of the organization. They know what he'll be able to bring, and hope that he stays committed for the entirety of the 10 years. However, he will be able to terminate the contract at any time, if he so pleases.

But it sounds like the Angels are giving him a ton of flexibility with his role. So he shouldn't have any issues with the work he'll be doing.

