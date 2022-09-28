Angels News: Anthony Rendon Activated off the Injured List

Anthony Rendon is back. You read that correctly.

Despite the reports that Rendon's wrist surgery in June was season-ending, he was activated off the Injured List on Wednesday.

With the Angels sitting at 68-86 and well outside of playoff contention, you may think there's no reason to bring Rendon back.

But the Angels are actually looking ahead to 2023 with this move.

Rendon received a five-game suspension back in June for his role in the team's brawl against the Mariners. With Rendon on the IL, that suspension couldn't begin until 2023.

However, now that Rendon has been activated, he's able to begin that suspension immediately. With eight games remaining in the Angels' season, Rendon has just enough time to complete that suspension, and be ready to go on Opening Day next year.

To make room for Rendon, the Angels designated Mike Ford for assignment. The Angels will be playing one-man down for their next five games. Rendon will be eligible to return during their final series of the season in Oakland.

Rendon was hitting just .228 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 45 games this season. A healthy Rendon could be a huge addition to the team's lineup next year.

With not much left to play for in 2022, the Angels made an incredibly sneaky and smart move as they look ahead to the 2023 season.