Angels News: Anthony Rendon Reinstated to the Active Roster After Suspension

He's eligible to play in his first game since June 14.

Anthony Rendon was surprisingly activated off the Injured List last week after having what was thought to be season-ending wrist surgery back in June.

It turned out to be a sneaky move by the Angels, as Rendon had a pending five-game suspension for his role in the team's brawl against the Mariners earlier this season.

Rendon has officially served that suspension, and will now be eligible to play in a game for the first time since June 14. 

Whether he plays or not is still yet to be determined.

Rendon would most likely be placed in the DH spot, but that position has been locked up by Shohei Ohtani all season long.

Ohtani does have experience playing in the outfield, but he's yet to be out there this season.

Would the Angels really want to risk putting Ohtani in the field, or were they just activating Rendon to serve the suspension and maybe get a pinch-hit opportunity in the final three games of the season?

That question should be answered within the next couple of hours, but, whether he's in the starting lineup or not, Rendon will be eligible to play for the first time in over three months — and that's at least good news for the Angels.

