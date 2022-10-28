The Silver Slugger nominees were announced on Thursday with the Angels having four players up for the award. The Angels ended their season in disappointing fashion despite all the talent surrounding the roster, but that didn't stop the fans from showing some love for their top contributors.

But not all the fans wanted to celebrate their guys. Some wanted to use these nominations to prove just how disappointing the Angels were in 2022.

The players showed their greatness all season long and fans were able to appreciate them despite the poor record. The players recognize it, and it proves the Angels need to be able to compete for something more than regular season success.

Despite the poor outcome, not enough can be said about what Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo were able to accomplish all season long. Trout and Ohtani are on their way to becoming two of the greatest baseball players this game has ever seen, while Ward and Rengifo look like true building blocks on a team searching for continuity next season.