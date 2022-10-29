Skip to main content

Angels: Former Manager Joe Maddon Clarifies Reasoning for Sharing Story on Halos GM

Maddon has made it clear he has no hard feelings toward the Angels.
Joe Maddon has been on quite the interview tour since the release of the book he wrote with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, "The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life." 

Maddon has joined numerous podcasts and television networks to speak about the book, and the moment in which he felt Angels GM Perry Minasian broke the baseball code.

However, he's consistently wanted to clarify why he shared that story, and that he had no hard feelings toward Minasian or the rest of the Angels organization.

He recently told the LA Times why he shared this moment in his book.

"I’m not trying to vilify anybody," Maddon said. "There was no attack anywhere. All these people that maybe I disagree with, I really like. There’s a difference. I’m not angry. I’m not upset at anything right now. I wanted to clarify it and really speak on behalf of baseball."

You don't have to believe Maddon, but it does sound like he's truly moved on from the incident, and being fired from the organization less than a month later.

For what it's worth, in another interview on AM570, Maddon even said he could see himself working with Minasian again.

